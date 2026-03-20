Dehradun: 1 killed, 3 injured in speeding SUV hit-and-run
India
A speeding Toyota Innova caused a serious accident in Dehradun's Dalanwala area on Wednesday evening, leaving one person dead and three others injured.
The SUV, driven by Guneet Singh, 43, hit a car on DL Road before crashing into a scooty and a motorcycle around 7:30pm.
Driver arrested, case registered
Rahul (Ambedkar Nagar) was rushed to Vaish Nursing Home and later referred by ambulance to Max Hospital; Rohit Phillips (48) and his son Anuj (22), residents of Old Survey Road, were taken to Doon Hospital in a private vehicle. Sadly, Rohit didn't survive.
The SUV also damaged several parked vehicles and smashed into a house gate before police impounded it and arrested Singh.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.