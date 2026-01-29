Dehradun: Kashmiri shawl sellers attacked after identity questioned
Two young Kashmiri shawl sellers, Tabish Ahmed (17) and his cousin, were attacked by a shopkeeper and locals in Vikasnagar, Dehradun, after being asked about their identity at a tea shop.
Once the group learned they were Kashmiri Muslims, they made hurtful remarks linking them to the recent Pahalgam terror attack and then assaulted them with iron rods and sticks.
Ahmed suffered a fractured arm and needed 11 stitches for head injuries; his cousin had minor wounds.
What's happening now
Police have registered an FIR and detained one person. Protests broke out demanding justice, with authorities promising action.
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association flagged the incident to police leadership, while PDP leader Iltija Mufti condemned the attack on social media and urged action.
The investigation is ongoing as officials await medical reports to decide on further charges.