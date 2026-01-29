Dehradun: Kashmiri shawl sellers attacked after identity questioned India Jan 29, 2026

Two young Kashmiri shawl sellers, Tabish Ahmed (17) and his cousin, were attacked by a shopkeeper and locals in Vikasnagar, Dehradun, after being asked about their identity at a tea shop.

Once the group learned they were Kashmiri Muslims, they made hurtful remarks linking them to the recent Pahalgam terror attack and then assaulted them with iron rods and sticks.

Ahmed suffered a fractured arm and needed 11 stitches for head injuries; his cousin had minor wounds.