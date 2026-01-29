Dehradun: Man arrested for violent assault on Kashmiri shawl seller
In Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar, a 50-year-old accused, Sanjay Yadav, was arrested after allegedly attacking an 18-year-old Kashmiri shawl seller and another youth.
The incident happened during a tea break at a local shop, where questions about the victims' identity and origin escalated into violence.
The attackers used iron rods and sticks, leaving the young seller with a fractured arm and head injuries.
What's happening now
Police have filed an FIR against Yadav and another accused under serious charges for causing grievous hurt and intentional insult.
While Yadav is in custody, police are searching for the second person involved. The other youth sustained minor injuries.
Political leaders from Jammu & Kashmir have strongly condemned the attack—J&K CM Omar Abdullah called for strict action, with Uttarakhand's CM promising safety for Kashmiris in the state.