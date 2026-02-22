Dehradun woman duped of ₹3cr by WhatsApp scammers posing as CBI officers India Feb 22, 2026

A 70-year-old woman from Dehradun was tricked out of ₹3 crore by scammers pretending to be CBI officers on WhatsApp.

They claimed her phone number was tied to a massive money laundering case and sent her fake official documents.

Fearing arrest and threats against her children, she ended up transferring the money after breaking fixed deposits, selling shares, and mortgaging jewelry.