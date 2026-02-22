Dehradun woman duped of ₹3cr by WhatsApp scammers posing as CBI officers
A 70-year-old woman from Dehradun was tricked out of ₹3 crore by scammers pretending to be CBI officers on WhatsApp.
They claimed her phone number was tied to a massive money laundering case and sent her fake official documents.
Fearing arrest and threats against her children, she ended up transferring the money after breaking fixed deposits, selling shares, and mortgaging jewelry.
Police urge people to stay alert online
After the woman filed a complaint on February 20, police registered a case under cheating and impersonation laws.
The Special Task Force is investigating and urging people to report such scams at helpline 1930.
Just days later, police arrested a man linked to another ₹3 crore digital arrest scam in Dehradun—part of a growing trend that highlights why everyone needs to stay alert online.