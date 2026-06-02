Dehradun woman locked in toilet for months, beaten by in-laws

A shocking case of domestic violence has emerged from Dehradun , where a woman was allegedly locked in a room and toilet for 10 months, a report by NDTV stated. The accused include her husband, Rahul Khanduri, and his parents. The couple had been married for two years and have twins born in February 2025.

Allegations detailed Fed raw rice, onions, chilies The woman's father has alleged that since July last year, his daughter was kept confined and tortured by her in-laws. He claimed they fed her raw rice, onions, and chilies. The constant abuse also affected her mental health. Bahuguna also claimed that her husband physically assaulted her and neglected her well-being whenever he returned home on leave.

Assault details They also inflicted injuries on her private parts The woman's father alleged that Khanduri and his parents thrashed her with drainpipes, rods, chairs, and floor wipers. They also inflicted injuries on her private parts with bottles and sticks. The complaint said they even pulled out her hair from her head. The complaint said they went so far as to violently pull out hair from her head, leaving her scalp bare.

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Threats made Verbally abused and threatened to kill her The woman's father also alleged that her in-laws verbally abused and threatened to kill his daughter. Over the 10 months, she was not allowed to visit or speak with her family. Whenever they contacted her, they were told she was either sleeping or bathing. "In reality, our daughter was kept locked inside a room or a restroom from nine or 10 o'clock in the morning," he was quoted as saying.

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