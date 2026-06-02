Delayed southwest monsoon leaves India waiting as IMD revises forecasts
The southwest monsoon, which usually brings relief to Kerala by June 1, is behind schedule, leaving most of India waiting for rain.
Since this season delivers nearly 80% of the country's yearly rainfall and keeps farms, reservoirs, and cities going through summer, the delay has sparked concern.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has had to update its forecast several times as people across India keep an eye on the skies.
IMD expects monsoon at 90% normal
Experts say the Indian Ocean is unusually calm right now, so it is not making those rain-heavy clouds that help push the monsoon northward.
Plus, a developing El Nino in the Pacific is messing with wind patterns and cutting down rainfall even more.
IMD expects total monsoon rain to be about 90% of normal, so below normal, which could impact farming, water supply, and daily life if things don't pick up soon.