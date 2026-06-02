Delayed southwest monsoon leaves India waiting as IMD revises forecasts India Jun 02, 2026

The southwest monsoon, which usually brings relief to Kerala by June 1, is behind schedule, leaving most of India waiting for rain.

Since this season delivers nearly 80% of the country's yearly rainfall and keeps farms, reservoirs, and cities going through summer, the delay has sparked concern.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has had to update its forecast several times as people across India keep an eye on the skies.