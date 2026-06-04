Delcy Rodriguez visits Prasanthi Nilayam ashram after meeting Narendra Modi

Maduro and Rodriguez devotees, 200,000 followers

Rodriguez has visited the ashram before, sharing that she said, "Many times, when I was in danger, I felt Baba with me, my family, and also with my country. He is always with us, teaching us ... and showing a path for peace and love,"

Maduro has called him "a being of light" and keeps his photo alongside national icons in his office.

The movement arrived in Venezuela back in the 1970s and now counts about 200,000 followers, showing just how far Sathya Sai's influence reaches.