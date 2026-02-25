Delhi: 10-year-old girl killed, 2 others injured in hit-and-run
India
A heartbreaking accident in Sonia Vihar, northeast Delhi, took the life of a 10-year-old girl and left two others hurt.
The crash happened just after midnight, and police rushed the victims to GTB Hospital.
Sadly, doctors couldn't save the young girl, but the other two are stable and getting care.
Police searching for vehicle and driver
Investigators believe a vehicle hit the group and then sped off. Police teams are now trying to track down whoever was behind the wheel.
They'll talk to the injured victims once they're well enough, while the girl's family is waiting for her body after a post-mortem exam.