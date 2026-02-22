Delhi: 18-year-old shot dead in Azadpur India Feb 22, 2026

An 18-year-old named Ishant was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Azadpur, Northwest Delhi.

He was on his way back from a wedding when the attack happened.

Police got the call around 2:30am found him injured at the scene, and rushed him to the hospital—but sadly, he didn't make it.