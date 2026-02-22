Delhi: 18-year-old shot dead in Azadpur
India
An 18-year-old named Ishant was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Azadpur, Northwest Delhi.
He was on his way back from a wedding when the attack happened.
Police got the call around 2:30am found him injured at the scene, and rushed him to the hospital—but sadly, he didn't make it.
Police are investigating the case
Police have already identified several suspects and set up teams to track them down.
Forensic experts are checking evidence from the scene—like empty cartridges—and going through CCTV footage to piece together what happened.
Ishant's body has been sent for post-mortem as part of their ongoing investigation.