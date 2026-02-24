Delhi: 3 minors stab teen to death over cigarette
India
A 17-year-old named Lalu, who had just moved from Bihar to Delhi to help his brother, was stabbed to death in Mangolpuri on Sunday night.
The attack happened near a park around 9pm when three minors confronted Lalu and asked him for a cigarette. When he refused, they attacked him with a knife.
Case being investigated under Juvenile Justice Act
Lalu was stabbed five times during the 10-minute assault and rushed to the hospital by police, but sadly didn't survive. His brother described him as quiet and unfamiliar with the city.
Police have arrested all three juvenile suspects and recovered the weapon used.
The case is being investigated under the Juvenile Justice Act, with officials working to understand exactly what led up to this tragic incident.