Delhi: 3 women from Northeast racially abused by neighbors
Three women from Arunachal Pradesh say their neighbors in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, racially abused and threatened them during an argument over AC installation dust on February 20.
The accused—Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain—allegedly used slurs, including calling the women sex workers, told the women to "sell momos," and made derogatory remarks about people from the Northeast.
A video of the confrontation quickly spread across social media.
Accused's lawyer claims insults were exchanged
Police have filed an FIR against Singh and Jain under laws covering racial enmity, outraging a woman's modesty, and criminal intimidation—but neither has been arrested yet.
The women are asking for both an apology and real consequences.
Meanwhile, the accused's lawyer claims insults were exchanged on both sides and that they sat together to reach a compromise.