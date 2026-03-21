9 held in Pakistan-run WhatsApp spy ring, including 5 minors

Nine suspects, including five minors, were arrested in an espionage case linked to Pakistan. The arrests were made in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. The group is accused of sharing sensitive site information through CCTV cameras and WhatsApp, Times Now News reported. At least two solar-powered, SIM-enabled CCTV cameras were reportedly installed by the suspects. One was recovered from Sonipat railway station on Wednesday, while another was earlier seized from Delhi Cantonment station.

Investigation progress 5 minors among accused The nine suspects include Ganesh Giri (20), a Nepal national; Vivek Rai (18) from Bihar; Gagan Kumar Prajapati (22) from Meerut; and Durgesh Nishad (26) from Jaunpur. Earlier arrests included Suhai Malik (23), Sane Iram (25), Raj Valmiki (19), Siva Valmiki (20), and Ritik Gangwar (23). A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe the case further after interrogating six suspects arrested on March 14.

Recruitment tactics How the espionage network was unearthed The espionage network was first exposed when beat constable Vinesh Chaudhary received a tip-off during routine patrolling in Ghaziabad's Bhowapur area. The investigation revealed that images and videos of sensitive sites were sent to a Pakistani mobile number via WhatsApp for payments through UPI. The group initially contacted the Pakistani number through a WhatsApp group and was asked to recruit more members willing to share sensitive information for money, earning ₹10,000-₹15,000 per assignment.

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