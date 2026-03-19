Delhi: 9 members of same family killed in fire
India
A major fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a multi-storey building in Ram Chowk Market, southwest Delhi, claiming the lives of nine Kashyap family members across three generations, including three children.
The fire started early Wednesday morning in the cloth and cosmetics showroom on the lower floors, quickly spreading to where the family lived above.
Cause of fire under investigation
Firefighters battled the blaze for over seven hours with around 30 fire tenders on site.
Three people were injured while trying to escape.
Neighbours suspected a short circuit; police said the cause is under investigation and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.
In response, Prime Minister Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those injured.