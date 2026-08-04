Delhi air hit 'good' AQI 29 briefly then worsened
India
For a rare moment on Tuesday morning, Delhi's air actually made it into the "good" category, with an AQI of 29 at 5:30am.
But the clean air didn't stick around. By 12pm pollution levels had already crept back up, showing just how quickly things can change in the city.
Temporary monsoon relief, emissions persist
This improvement was thanks to monsoon rains and strong winds, which help clear out pollutants for a short while.
Still, with traffic, construction, and industry running year-round, keeping the air clean is an ongoing challenge once the weather shifts back.