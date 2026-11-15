Delhi air quality improves to poor, AQI drops to 290
Delhi finally caught a breather as air quality improved from very poor to just poor on Sunday, with the AQI dropping to 290 by afternoon.
Some light rain and breezy winds helped clear out the post-Diwali smog, making it a little easier to step outside.
Delhi pollution likely to spike
Most of Delhi's pollution comes from things like stubble burning, car emissions, and dust in the air; biomass burning alone makes up over one-third of it.
But this cleaner air won't last: experts warn that by November 17, pollution is likely to spike again as weather conditions change, so residents should stay prepared.