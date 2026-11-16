Delhi air quality poor as fog persists, IMD forecasts cooling
Delhi's air quality remained in the "poor" category on Monday morning, with an AQI of 218 and shallow fog reported at several places in the city.
The IMD says temperatures will dip by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius soon, so expect chillier days ahead.
Delhi AQI very poor 6-day forecast
Air quality is expected to get even worse: "very poor" levels are likely for the next six days thanks to firecrackers, stubble burning, and local pollution.
Some spots like Siri Fort (AQI 350) and NSIT Dwarka (327) are already there.
Nights and mornings could feel extra smoggy due to low winds, but slightly stronger afternoon breezes might help a bit.