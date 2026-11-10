Delhi air slightly improves but AQI remains 'very poor' 307
India
Delhi's air got a tiny bit better on Tuesday, but the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is stuck in the "very poor" zone at 307.
Some spots, like Chandni Chowk, were hit even harder with AQIs close to 400.
Other areas, Safdarjung, Punjabi Bagh, and Aya Nagar, also saw high pollution levels.
IMD warns fog, Delhi deploys sprinklers
The IMD says moderate fog and cool temperatures (17 degrees Celsius) are making things worse, and this could last for five more days.
To help out, the Delhi government has rolled out water sprinklers across town.
Even places like Anand Vihar and Narela are struggling with "poor" AQI levels, showing just how widespread the problem is after Diwali.