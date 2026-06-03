Delhi airport 3rd runway may reopen September, capacity up 10%
India
Delhi airport's third runway, closed since February for upgrades, may reopen in September instead of July.
The extra time should boost the runway's capacity by 10%, meaning at least eight more flights can take off or land every hour, a solid upgrade for Delhi airport.
Delhi airport using downtime for upgrades
Airport authorities are using this downtime to roll out several upgrades all at once, like tweaking the runway layout and swapping out a major navigation system.
Since fewer flights are running after recent schedule cuts linked to the West Asia crisis, officials decided it made sense to finish all improvements now for better safety and smoother operations when things pick up again.