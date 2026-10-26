Delhi airport opens UDAN Yatri Cafe at Terminal 3
India
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport just launched the UDAN Yatri Cafe at Terminal 3, offering travelers pocket-friendly snacks and drinks.
It's part of a push by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to make airport food less expensive and more accessible for everyone.
UDAN Yatri items start at ₹10
At this cafe, you can get tea or water for just ₹10, coffee for ₹20, and daily snacks or sweets also at ₹20 each, way cheaper than usual airport prices.
The plan doesn't stop in Delhi; these cafes have already popped up in cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune.