Delhi airport's 3rd runway to be shut for 5 months

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi will close its third runway, Runway 11R/29L, for five months starting February 16. The closure is part of a major upgrade plan aimed at enhancing safety and operational efficiency. The runway is expected to reopen in early July, pending approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Upgrade details Upgrade plans include runway resurfacing and new taxiway The rehabilitation program for Runway 11R/29L includes resurfacing the runway, constructing a new rapid exit taxiway, and installing a new Instrument Landing System (ILS). These upgrades are aimed at improving safety and boosting operational resilience. The decision to close the runway was taken after assessing its condition after nearly 17 years of continuous use since it was commissioned in 2008.

Operational continuity Flight operations to continue without disruption Despite the runway closure, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has assured that flight operations will continue smoothly. The airport's daily air traffic movement capacity will remain unchanged at 1,514 flights per day during this period. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar emphasized the importance of this project for long-term efficiency and safety, saying it is "a critical infrastructure project to ensure operational safety, efficiency, and compliance with global aviation standards."

