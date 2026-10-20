Delhi airport unveils robotic cafe at Terminal 3 Gate 42
India
Delhi airport has rolled out a robotic cafe at Terminal three, Gate 42.
Here, a robot arm whips up coffee and serves soft-serve ice cream in just a couple of minutes.
When it's not busy serving travelers, the robot even busts out some dance moves, making your wait way more entertaining.
Cashless screen ordering with robotic pickup
Ordering is simple and cashless: pick your drink or snack on a screen and the robot takes care of the rest, handing over your order at the pickup window.
Besides coffee and ice cream, you'll find tea, flavored milk, and quick bites on offer.
Prices haven't been announced yet, but this techy spot is already turning heads among airport crowds.