Delhi airport's 3rd runway closed for major rehab project
Delhi's IGI Airport has closed its third runway (11R/29L) for a big rehab project starting February 25, 2026, after a short delay.
The runway has been in continuous use and is scheduled to reopen on May 25, 2026, once aviation authorities give the green light.
What exactly is being done?
Crews are resurfacing the old runway and building a new Rapid Exit Taxiway Z1 to help planes clear faster during busy times.
They're also installing an upgraded landing system to boost safety and efficiency.
Will this affect flight operations?
Not really—Delhi Airport is keeping its usual schedule of around 1,500 flights a day, so travelers shouldn't see much disruption.
DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar says this overhaul is all about long-term safety and meeting global standards.