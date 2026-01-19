Delhi airport's 3rd runway shuts for upgrades from February
India
Heads up if you fly through Delhi: the airport's third runway (11R/29L) will close for a big makeover starting February 16, and won't reopen until early July 2026.
The goal? Boost safety and keep things running smoothly at India's busiest airport.
DIAL is still waiting on final regulatory approvals before work kicks off.
What's changing, and will flights be affected?
The upgrade is pretty major—think full resurfacing, drainage and RESA work, adding a rapid exit taxiway, and even installing a new landing system.
But here's the good news: DIAL has teamed up with airlines and air traffic control to keep all 1,500+ daily flights moving using the other runways.
So your travel plans should stay on track while they give this runway some much-needed TLC.