Delhi airport's 3rd runway shuts for upgrades from February

What's changing, and will flights be affected?

The upgrade is pretty major—think full resurfacing, drainage and RESA work, adding a rapid exit taxiway, and even installing a new landing system.

But here's the good news: DIAL has teamed up with airlines and air traffic control to keep all 1,500+ daily flights moving using the other runways.

So your travel plans should stay on track while they give this runway some much-needed TLC.