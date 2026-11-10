Delhi announces November 16 2026 public holiday for Chhath Puja
India
Delhi just announced a public holiday on November 16, 2026, for Chhath Puja, a festival where people gather to thank the sun god with prayers at sunrise and sunset.
So if you work at a government office, PSU, or an autonomous body in Delhi, you get the day off to celebrate or just relax.
Lieutenant Governor approved holiday, departments notified
The holiday was officially approved by the lieutenant governor and announced on November 9.
All relevant departments and municipal bodies have been notified to make sure everything runs smoothly across the city.