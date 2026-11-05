Delhi announces rooftop solar drive under PM Surya Ghar scheme
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just announced that the city is aiming to turn every rooftop into a mini solar power plant, thanks to the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.
The scheme has already drawn over 100,000 sign-ups, offering free solar setups up to 3 kW and subsidies up to ₹156,000 for bigger systems, making clean energy more accessible than ever.
Rekha Gupta targets Delhi electricity bills
The goal? Make Delhi an example for the rest of the country in the field of solar energy, slash electricity bills, and set an example for other states.
Gupta put it simply at a recent summit: "The government's aim is to make every rooftop in the capital a source of clean energy, provide relief to every household in its electricity bills and make Delhi an example for the rest of the country in the field of solar energy. As India moves forward rapidly toward clean and renewable energy, Delhi will also be part of this transformation, keeping pace with the country."
This move not only means cleaner air and a greener future for everyone living in the capital.