Delhi announces rooftop solar drive under PM Surya Ghar scheme

The goal? Make Delhi an example for the rest of the country in the field of solar energy, slash electricity bills, and set an example for other states.

Gupta put it simply at a recent summit: "The government's aim is to make every rooftop in the capital a source of clean energy, provide relief to every household in its electricity bills and make Delhi an example for the rest of the country in the field of solar energy. As India moves forward rapidly toward clean and renewable energy, Delhi will also be part of this transformation, keeping pace with the country."

This move not only means cleaner air and a greener future for everyone living in the capital.