Delhi announces September 11 public holiday for BRICS summit
India
Heads up, Delhi! The government just announced a public holiday on September 11 for all its offices and public sector units because the city's hosting the big BRICS summit.
Top officials from neighboring states joined Delhi's team to lock in security plans, making sure everything runs smoothly while world leaders are in town.
Bharat Mandapam security upgrades and rehearsals
With the summit happening at Bharat Mandapam from September 12-13, security is getting a major upgrade: think anti-drone systems, border checks, and traffic controls.
Civic teams are also busy cleaning up routes and managing stray animals so delegates get a great first impression of the city.
Even airport rehearsals with GPS-guided convoys are underway to keep things running like clockwork.