Delhi announces upgrade of 5 road corridors for greener streets

Delhi project includes drains, cycle tracks

Expect stormwater drains to tackle flooding and dust, grass-covered central verges with a piped watering facility (no more water tankers blocking traffic), plus new pedestrian paths with cycle tracks.

Night bazaars and public utilities will be added too.

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu highlighted the need for durable, porous pavements, so roads last longer and soak up water better.

The project is designed with experts from the School of Planning and Architecture to balance sustainability with fun spaces you can actually use.