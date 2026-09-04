Delhi approves underground utility corridors to cut road digging
India
Delhi just approved a new plan to build underground utility corridors, think tunnels for water, gas, electricity, and fire safety lines, all tucked away beneath the streets.
The big idea? Less messy road digging and smoother commutes for everyone.
Chandni Chowk pilot for ventilated ducts
The pilot was proposed in Chandni Chowk, with new ducts initially to be developed along 310m of Esplanade Road and 560m of Mor Sarai Road.
These underground passages will help cut down on constant repairs and traffic jams, plus they'll have proper ventilation and fire safety built in.
If it works out here, the plan is to roll it out across the city.