Delhi AQI 367 drives surge in household air purifier sales

It's not just Delhi: demand is rising in places like Maharashtra and Karnataka too, as more people care about indoor air quality.

Brands like Xiaomi and Versuni are seeing this shift, and even Dyson noticed visits to air purifier pages on dyson.in grew more than 100% compared with the same period last year.

With new product innovation from companies like Xiaomi, air purifiers are quickly turning into everyday essentials instead of luxury gadgets.