Delhi AQI 367 drives surge in household air purifier sales
Delhi's air pollution is so bad right now that air purifiers have become a must-have at home.
After Diwali 2026, Amazon India air purifier sales doubled in just a week, while Croma's air purifier volumes have more than doubled in 2026, with people especially wanting models that show real-time Air Quality Index, or AQI, as the city's levels hit a worrying 367.
Demand rising in Maharashtra and Karnataka
It's not just Delhi: demand is rising in places like Maharashtra and Karnataka too, as more people care about indoor air quality.
Brands like Xiaomi and Versuni are seeing this shift, and even Dyson noticed visits to air purifier pages on dyson.in grew more than 100% compared with the same period last year.
With new product innovation from companies like Xiaomi, air purifiers are quickly turning into everyday essentials instead of luxury gadgets.