Delhi AQI at 160, stays in moderate range Monday
India
Good news for Delhi: Air quality is set to stay in the "moderate" range this Monday, October 26, 2026.
The latest air quality index, or AQI, stood at 160 on Monday, October 26, 2026, and with clear skies and comfy temperatures between 16 Celsius and 32 Celsius, it's a great time to get outside.
Sensitive people should monitor IMD updates
While the air is generally OK for most people right now, those sensitive to pollution should still be a bit cautious.
Just a heads up: after some recent rain, AQI briefly dropped, but could rise again if conditions change, so keeping an eye on India Meteorological Department updates is smart if you're planning outdoor plans.