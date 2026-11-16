Delhi AQI drops 146 points to 216 but remains poor

Delhi's air quality saw a noticeable improvement on Monday, with the air quality index (AQI) dropping to 216, down 146 points from the day before.

That's a step in the right direction, but the city is still stuck in the "Poor" zone.

Some spots like Sirifort and NSIT Dwarka had it even worse, hitting "Very Poor" levels.

PM2.5 was the main culprit at most monitoring stations across town.