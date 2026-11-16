Delhi AQI drops 146 points to 216 but remains poor
Delhi's air quality saw a noticeable improvement on Monday, with the air quality index (AQI) dropping to 216, down 146 points from the day before.
That's a step in the right direction, but the city is still stuck in the "Poor" zone.
Some spots like Sirifort and NSIT Dwarka had it even worse, hitting "Very Poor" levels.
PM2.5 was the main culprit at most monitoring stations across town.
Gurugram Ghaziabad Noida very unhealthy AQI
It wasn't just Delhi feeling the smog: places like Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida also clocked "Very Unhealthy" air with AQIs over 200.
Faridabad was slightly better but still "Unhealthy," while Cantonment Area stood out with a much cleaner AQI of 94 ("Satisfactory").
Out of Delhi's 59 monitoring stations, only one made it to "Satisfactory," showing there's still work to do for truly breathable air.