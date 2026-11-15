Delhi AQI falls to 290, 23 stations remain 'very poor'
Delhi finally caught a break from its usual smog on Sunday: AQI dropped to 290, shifting the city from "very poor" to just "poor."
Thanks to some wind and light rain, air felt a bit fresher across most areas.
Still, 23 monitoring stations were stuck in the "very poor" zone, so it wasn't all clear skies.
NSIT Dwarka posts AQI 364
NSIT Dwarka topped the charts with an AQI of 364.
The biggest culprits? Biomass burning (37.1%), vehicular emissions (17.2%), and secondary organic aerosols (22%).
But don't get too comfortable, experts warn that bad air is likely coming back as soon as November 17-18 because weather conditions won't help clear things out.