Delhi AQI improves to 304 on Nov.10 stays very poor
India
Delhi's air quality has shown a slight improvement, with the AQI reaching 304 on Nov. 10, well into the "very poor" category.
Areas like Pusa and Chandni Chowk are seeing even higher numbers, thanks to post-Diwali pollution and early winter weather settling in.
Mundka PM2.5 hit 3,744 ug/m3
Tiny PM2.5 particles (small enough to get deep into your lungs) have spiked way past safe limits.
Mundka saw a staggering 3,744 ug/m3 on November 9 (the safe daily limit is just 60 ug/m3).
With cold air and low wind speeds keeping pollutants close to the ground, sustained emission control and favorable weather conditions will be crucial to improving the capital's air quality.