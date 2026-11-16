Delhi AQI jumps from 90 to 290 by 4pm
Delhi's air got noticeably worse on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index shooting up from around 90 in the afternoon to 290 by 4pm back into the "poor" zone after a short break thanks to rain.
This comes after several days of "very poor" pollution levels since November 11, with several hourly readings getting close to the "severe" mark and crossing it once, making clean air feel pretty out of reach for now.
Delhi: stubble and household fuels 25%+
A big chunk of Delhi's pollution comes from stubble burning and using things like wood or dung cakes for fuel at home: together, they make up more than one-quarter of the city's emissions.
Other culprits include secondary organic aerosols and waste burning.