Delhi AQI 'poor' Monday, early warning says 'very poor' likely
Delhi's air quality got a bit better on Monday, November 16, with the AQI dropping from "very poor" to just "poor," thanks to some stronger winds and light rain.
One area even hit a "satisfactory" score.
But don't get too comfortable: the Air Quality Early Warning System warns that the city's air is likely to slip back into the "very poor" zone from November 17 to 18.
Delhi bad air from stubble, biofuels
Even with this short break, pollution from burning stubble and biofuels is still a big issue, making up more than one-third of Delhi's bad air on Sunday.
So while weather can help for a day or two, real change will take more than just rain and wind.