Delhi AQI reaches 166 in worst October start since 2022
India
Delhi's air isn't looking great right now: pollution levels just hit their highest point in four years.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 166 on Thursday, putting the city in the "moderate" zone according to official standards.
That's the worst start to October since 2022.
Moderate Delhi pollution expected Oct 2-4
Out of 44 monitoring spots across Delhi, 37 reported "moderate" air and five showed even worse, "poor" conditions.
The Air Quality Early Warning System says this moderate streak could stick around from October 2 to 4, especially since weak winds aren't helping clear things up.
On Friday, mainly clear skies are forecast, with a minimum of 23°C and a maximum of 34°C.