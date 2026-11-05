Delhi AQI reaches 368 ahead of Diwali, health risks
India
Just as Diwali approaches, Delhi's air quality has dropped sharply: Thursday's AQI hit 368, which is "very poor" and nearly at the "severe" level.
At least 18 monitoring stations across the capital, including AIIMS (which clocked a worrying 402), are now officially in the "severe" pollution zone.
For anyone stepping outside, this means real health risks.
Delhi Jahangirpuri AQI 459
Some areas are feeling it even more: Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 459, making it among the worst-hit areas.
Nauroji Nagar Ring Road and India Gate weren't far behind with AQIs of 416 and 399.
Even Anand Vihar's lower reading of 296 still counts as "poor."
With Diwali celebrations coming up, things could get worse unless action is taken quickly.