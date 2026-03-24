Delhi Assembly Speaker gets bomb threat email; Modi, Shah mentioned 

The bomb threat email named several prominent leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Home Minister Amit Shah , External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. It also mentioned Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. In light of these serious threats to national leaders and public safety, authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

Threat

CM Gupta to present Budget today

The emails stated that a bomb will detonate at the Delhi assembly at 1:11pm and a Delhi Metro station at 9:11pm. The emails also referred to the Khalistan Referendum. A sniffer dog unit was later deployed to the Delhi Assembly building as part of increased security measures. The threat was received as CM Gupta arrived at the Assembly with her cabinet ministers to present the Delhi Budget.