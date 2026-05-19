Delhi auto and taxi drivers pause May 21-23 over fares
India
Delhi's auto and taxi drivers are hitting pause for three days (May 21-23, 2026) to push for higher fares.
With fuel prices climbing fast, unions say drivers are struggling to make ends meet.
They've reached out to city leaders, hoping for a change that reflects today's costs.
Unions cite rising costs, stagnant fares
Unions point out fares haven't really changed in almost 15 years, even though CNG now costs over ₹80 per kg and other expenses keep rising.
App-based cabs aren't helping either; their pricing often leaves drivers earning less.
To drive their point home, a protest is planned outside the Delhi Secretariat on May 23, the last day of the strike.