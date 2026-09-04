Delhi auto and taxi unions protest for 15-year fare hike
Delhi's auto and taxi unions hit the streets on Thursday, gathering outside the transport commissioner's office.
Their main ask? A much-needed fare hike, since prices haven't budged in 15 years, even as CNG costs keep climbing.
Union leaders want fares to finally reflect real transportation costs and are pushing for a system that adjusts rates when fuel prices go up.
Officials promise fare revision notice
Despite police around, union representatives managed to meet officials.
Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice president, Chaalak Shakti Union, shared that authorities promised a fare revision notice within 20 to 25 days.
If nothing happens by then, unions say they'll be back with an even bigger protest.
As Haider Ali, the Delhi president of Aam Aadmi Auto Sangathan, put it, drivers just want a fair and timely resolution.