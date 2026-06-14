Delhi auto drivers tear down Trump posters after US strike
What's the story
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Delhi have been tearing down posters of United States President Donald Trump. The move, reported by The Times of India, comes after three Indian sailors were killed in a US strike on their tanker, MT Settebello, in the Gulf of Oman. The incident has sparked public anger and strained diplomatic relations between India and the US.
Campaign controversy
US embassy's '#Freedom250' campaign
The US Embassy in Delhi had launched a diplomatic outreach campaign called "#Freedom250," celebrating 250 years of American independence. The campaign included Trump-themed covers and banners on around 100 auto-rickshaws across the city with slogans like "Happy Birthday America!" However, the initiative backfired after three Indian sailors were killed in a US strike on their tanker MT Settebello between June 8 and 11.
Public response
Videos of protests go viral
Social media videos showed auto drivers tearing down the Trump posters, with crowds cheering them on. Drivers were heard shouting profanities at Trump and warning others against putting up American messaging on their vehicles. "They are killing our Indians over there," one driver said in a video, ending with shouts of "Hindustan Zindabad."
Twitter Post
Video of autorickshaw drivers protesting against US's '#Freedom250' campaign
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Delhi tore down the posters of Trump during US Independence Day celebrations after US military killed 3 Indian sailors off the coast of Oman. Bhai action liya jaaye is pe pic.twitter.com/UEWke5hV66— Sagar Kumar (@SagarKumar21230) June 13, 2026
Campaign reception
Auto drivers initially indifferent to Trump, America
When the campaign was first launched in May, many auto drivers were indifferent to Trump or American independence. Driver Ganesh Kumar initially refused to put up the poster but agreed after organizers offered him tea. Another driver, Pradeep Kumar, accepted the offer mainly because his canopy was torn and needed covering.
Diplomatic tension
India summons senior US diplomats twice
In the wake of the incident, India has summoned senior US diplomats twice. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has raised the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, the US State Department has stated that Rubio told Jaishankar that violations of the US/American blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil through the Strait of Hormuz "will not be tolerated." Earlier, Washington was looking to stabilize ties after tensions over Trump's tariff policies on Indian exports.