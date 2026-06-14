Delhi auto drivers tear down Trump posters after US strike

Diplomatic tension

India summons senior US diplomats twice

In the wake of the incident, India has summoned senior US diplomats twice. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has raised the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, the US State Department has stated that Rubio told Jaishankar that violations of the US/American blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil through the Strait of Hormuz "will not be tolerated." Earlier, Washington was looking to stabilize ties after tensions over Trump's tariff policies on Indian exports.