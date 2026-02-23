'Delhi banega Khalistan': Bomb threat emails sent to major spots

Hoax bomb threats

Schools like Army Public School and Air Force Bal Bharti were among those threatened.

Even ex-MLA Dilip K Pandey said he received a bomb threat on his personal email ID and immediately forwarded the email to Delhi Police.

Authorities quickly ramped up security across the city—deploying bomb squads and checking all sites—but nothing dangerous was found.

Police have called it a hoax and are now tracing where the emails came from.

Security around religious sites and other sensitive locations has also been heightened.