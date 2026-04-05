Delhi bans buying LPG cylinders from godowns, mandates home delivery
India
Delhi just banned buying LPG cylinders directly from godowns to prevent hoarding and keep supplies steady.
From now on, if you book a cylinder, it'll be delivered straight to your home: no need to visit the gas agency.
Delhi allows 5kg pickups with ID
Oil companies are reminding everyone that buying from storage points isn't allowed.
To help out migrant workers, 5-kilogram cylinders can now be picked up with just a valid ID: no address proof needed.
The government's also set up 11 help desks at HPCL outlets and is cracking down on illegal sales with police raids and inspections across the city.