Delhi bans registration for petrol diesel 2-wheelers April 1 2028
Big news for Delhi's roads: starting April 1, 2028, you won't be able to register any new gasoline or diesel two-wheelers in the city.
This move, announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her team, is all about pushing electric vehicles and cutting down on air pollution.
Delhi scrappage ages and EV incentives
If you already own a gasoline or diesel two-wheeler, don't stress (you can keep riding it for now). Just remember the usual rules: gasoline bikes can run up to 15 years and diesel ones up to 10 before they need to be scrapped.
The policy also brings in perks like waived registration fees and road tax for EVs under ₹30 lakh, plus up to ₹1 lakh if you scrap your old ride.
The transition starts July 2026 and runs till March 2030, giving everyone time to switch gears toward greener travel.