Delhi bans registration for petrol diesel 2-wheelers April 1 2028

Delhi scrappage ages and EV incentives

If you already own a gasoline or diesel two-wheeler, don't stress (you can keep riding it for now). Just remember the usual rules: gasoline bikes can run up to 15 years and diesel ones up to 10 before they need to be scrapped.

The policy also brings in perks like waived registration fees and road tax for EVs under ₹30 lakh, plus up to ₹1 lakh if you scrap your old ride.

The transition starts July 2026 and runs till March 2030, giving everyone time to switch gears toward greener travel.