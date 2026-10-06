Delhi Barapullah Phase III flyover jams, police cite Google Maps
India
Delhi's new Barapullah Phase III flyover opened last week, but it's already causing major traffic headaches.
At first, police blamed the jams on a spot where eight or nine lanes suddenly squeeze into just three.
Now, they say outdated information on Google Maps also confused drivers and made things worse.
Traffic diverted from Barapullah to NH-24/DND
To help clear things up, traffic is being diverted from Barapullah Phase III to NH-24 and DND routes for now.
Authorities are meeting to discuss bigger fixes for the bottleneck, and traffic police officers are out at busy merging points to keep things moving.
If you're driving in the area, best to check your route before heading out.