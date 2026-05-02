Delhi barber accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old at gunpoint arrested
After more than a year on the run, a 30-year-old barber accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in Delhi has been arrested.
The incident happened back in October 2024, when the suspect allegedly attacked the teen at gunpoint and caused serious injuries.
While other suspects were caught earlier, this main accused had managed to disappear and was declared a proclaimed offender late last year.
Crime Branch arrests accused in Palam
The case had kept the Crime Branch busy for over a year. Officers relied on technical clues and local tips to follow his trail.
Their big break came this week with information that he would be visiting Palam village, leading to a swift operation and arrest on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar praised his team's efforts, saying they never gave up until justice was served.