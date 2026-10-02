Delhi bars fuel sales for vehicles without valid PUCC certificate
Delhi just launched a new rule: if your vehicle doesn't have a valid Pollution Under Control certificate (PUCC), you can't get fuel at city gas stations.
This move, announced after a meeting on September 28 chaired by Bhupender Yadav, is part of the government's bigger push to clean up Delhi's air, something that's been top of mind after a recent meeting with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.
Delhi opens command center, ANPR deployed
Fuel stations are now using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology linked to the VAHAN database to spot vehicles without a PUCC. If you're missing one, no fuel for you.
Station managers like Kanhaiya Lal say vehicle owners are being asked to renew their certificates.
Plus, Delhi has opened a new command center for real-time pollution tracking and AI-powered analysis, showing they're serious about cleaner air all year round.