Delhi bike taxi driver's account used in betting scam

Politician's lavish wedding funded by scam money

Investigators found that unknown sources quickly moved funds through his account, with sources saying the account received large deposits from multiple unidentified sources which were swiftly rerouted and noting that "mule" accounts are often created using fake or hired KYC—a classic "money mule" setup.

Shockingly, over ₹1 crore from these funds helped pay for a fancy wedding at Udaipur's Taj Aravalli Resort; the source does not specify the date, and it was linked to a young politician from Gujarat, Aditya Zula.

The ED is now looking into alleged links to the politician. Meanwhile, Rapido has distanced itself from the case, saying it's not involved.