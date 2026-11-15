Delhi: BJP AAP spar over dead Yamuna fish before Chhath

As Delhi gears up for Chhath Puja, the sight of dead fish floating in the Yamuna has set off a heated exchange between the BJP and the AAP.

The BJP's Manoj Tiwari says the government had made progress in cleaning the river and making it safe for devotees, but the AAP is not convinced, pointing to poor water quality and ghat conditions.

There are even claims about fish being dumped on purpose, which the AAP calls baseless.