Delhi: BJP AAP spar over dead Yamuna fish before Chhath
As Delhi gears up for Chhath Puja, the sight of dead fish floating in the Yamuna has set off a heated exchange between the BJP and the AAP.
The BJP's Manoj Tiwari says the government had made progress in cleaning the river and making it safe for devotees, but the AAP is not convinced, pointing to poor water quality and ghat conditions.
There are even claims about fish being dumped on purpose, which the AAP calls baseless.
Chhath plans: BJP cites 1,482 ghats
Chhath Puja is a huge deal for Delhi's Purvanchali community, making up at least 30% of the city's population.
The BJP says it has set up 1,482 ghats and big projects like the Munak Canal ghat to support celebrations.
Still, the AAP argues that preparations are inadequate, keeping the debate alive over whether enough is really being done for devotees.