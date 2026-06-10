Delhi blaze at ST Telemedia GDC injures 2 firefighters
India
A major fire broke out at ST Telemedia GDC's data center in Greater Kailash, Delhi, on June 5, causing big internet outages and heavy damage.
The blaze started in the battery room and took firefighters several hours to control.
No one was killed, but two firefighters were injured.
Delhi NCR outage disrupts Google, Netflix
The fire wrecked key server equipment, disrupting services for Google, Netflix, and local ISPs across Delhi-NCR. Losses are estimated in the hundreds of crores: Google alone had 50 server racks on the floor.
Smaller providers like R2 Net lost around ₹2 crore. Some companies managed to reroute traffic or move servers.
Early reports suggest a short circuit may have caused the fire.