Delhi blaze at ST Telemedia GDC injures 2 firefighters

Delhi NCR outage disrupts Google, Netflix

The fire wrecked key server equipment, disrupting services for Google, Netflix, and local ISPs across Delhi-NCR. Losses are estimated in the hundreds of crores: Google alone had 50 server racks on the floor.

Smaller providers like R2 Net lost around ₹2 crore. Some companies managed to reroute traffic or move servers.

Early reports suggest a short circuit may have caused the fire.